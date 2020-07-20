Alexander man accused by federal authorities of producing child pornography

A 40-year-old Alexander resident is facing federal charges for allegedly producing child pornography.

Christopher Brown is facing up to 15 years in prison.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil, who is handling the case, in April 2020, a law enforcement officer working online undercover discovered a sexually explicit video, which included a pre-pubescent female who appeared to be between 9 and 11 years old. The IP address was traced to the defendant’s Dodgeson Road residence in Alexander. On July 17, a federal search warrant was executed at the residence. Investigators seized several items, including three cellular telephones and a computer. In addition, a DVD was recovered that contained explicit video of child pornography that he allegedly produced. Investigators also reportedly recovered four firearms, including two rifles and two pistols, and ammunition.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being detained.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.