September 24, 2022 - 12:31pm

Alexander shuts out South Seneca, Sawyer gets 100th win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Alexander, football, sports.

Alexander shut out South Seneca 50-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season and give Tim Sawyer his 100th victory as the Trojan's head football coach.

Trenton Woods threw three first-quarter TD passes. 

Senior tight end Christian Kissell caught a 10-yard strike for a TD just two minutes into the game. 

Tyler Marino scored on a 30-yard pass and then moments later Kaden Lyons hauled in a 20-yard pass. 

Dalton Selapak's point-after kicks and a defensive safety from Cole Dean the Trojans led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter. 

Senior running back Ricky Townley scored on two different runs in the second quarter.  One was a 10-yarder and later on a 4-yard run.

That made it 36-0 at the half. 

Tyler Marino carried the ball into the end zone in the third quarter from 4 yards out and in the fourth quarter and Bryce Feldman scored his first-ever TD on a 1-yard run.

Defensively, the Trojans did not give up a first down on the night.  Sr Defensive Back Benny Merrill had an interception and Cole Dean had a safety and a fumble recovery to go with three tackles.  Jaden Snyder, Bryce Feldman, Christian Kissell, and Trent Woods all had QB sacks.

The Trojans play at Notre Dame next Saturday.

