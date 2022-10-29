October 29, 2022 - 5:07pm
Alexander starts off post-season with another shutout, 33-0 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in football, Sports, Alexander, alexander hs.
The Alexander Trojans did on Friday night in a playoff game what it has done through the season: dominated an opponent.
This time the victim was Clyde Savannah.
The Trojans won 33-0. All the scoring took place in the first half.
Scoring:
- Trent Woods hit Kaden Lyons in the flats for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
- Woods completed a 20-yard pass to Benny Merrill.
- Ricky Townley scored on a three-yard run.
- Woods hit Cristian Kissell.
- Tyler Marino scored on a 16-yard run.
Defensively, the Trojans recorded their fifth shutout in the eight victories. Kaden Lyons led the team with 9 tackles. Ricky Townley had 8 tackles. Mason Bump had 6 tackles. Cristian Kissell recorded a QB Sack. Kingston Woods had a fumble recovery. Cole Dean also had a fumble recovery and 3 tackles.
Woods ended up 5-10 passing for 120 yards and three TDs. Woods also carried five times for 60 yards. Ricky Townley led the Trojans with 62 yards on only 9 carries.
