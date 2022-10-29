Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 29, 2022 - 5:07pm

Alexander starts off post-season with another shutout, 33-0 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, Sports, Alexander, alexander hs.

The Alexander Trojans did on Friday night in a playoff game what it has done through the season: dominated an opponent.

This time the victim was Clyde Savannah.

The Trojans won 33-0.  All the scoring took place in the first half.

Scoring: 

  • Trent Woods hit Kaden Lyons in the flats for an 8-yard touchdown pass. 
  • Woods completed a 20-yard pass to Benny Merrill.
  • Ricky Townley scored on a three-yard run.
  • Woods hit Cristian Kissell.
  • Tyler Marino scored on a 16-yard run.

Defensively, the Trojans recorded their fifth shutout in the eight victories.  Kaden Lyons led the team with 9 tackles.  Ricky Townley had 8 tackles. Mason Bump had 6 tackles.  Cristian Kissell recorded a QB Sack. Kingston Woods had a fumble recovery.  Cole Dean also had a fumble recovery and 3 tackles. 

Woods ended up 5-10 passing for 120 yards and three TDs.   Woods also carried five times for 60 yards.  Ricky Townley led the Trojans with 62 yards on only 9 carries. 

 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break