Alexander stifled by Avon's defense, loses 21-0

Avon's defensive line proved to be just a bit larger than Alexander's offense could overcome in Saturday's game at Van Detta Stadium, so the Trojans were never able to sustain a drive and ended up losing 21-0.

QB Nick Kramer rushed for 92 yards on 17 carries. Six other Trojan backs combined for 78 yards.

Devin Dean led the defense with 11 tackles. Jake Laney had five tackles.

The Trojans did manage to get the ball on four turnovers. Mav Bump and Jay Morrison each had an interception. Kramer forced two fumbles. One was recovered by Morrison and one was recovered by Connor Hollands.