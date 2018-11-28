Alexander superintendent finalist for BOCES top job in Wayne-Finger Lakes

Catherine Huber, Ed.D., who was named superintendent of the Alexander Central School district two years ago this month, is one of two finalists for the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District superintendent position, according to the BOCES website.

Huber is scheduled for a daylong visit at the BOCES campus as part of the interview process Dec. 12.

The other finalist is Vicma Ramos, superintendent for the Greater Amsterdam School District.

Prior to accepting the position in Alexander, Huber was a principal in West Seneca, director of secondary education and assistant superintendent for human resources in the Kon-Ton School District. She's a member of the chief school officer group at Genesee Valley BOCES and chairs the instructional subcommittee.

The Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES includes 25 public school districts, 11 in Wayne County, nine in Ontario County, three in Seneca County and two in Yates County. The superintendent manages a $3.3 million budget.

The BOCES board anticipates appointing a new superintendent in January with a start date for the job in the spring.

Photo: File photo.