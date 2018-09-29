Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 29, 2018 - 10:52am

Alexander wins for Homecoming crowd

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, alexander.

2018_sep_28_alexander_varsity_v_bishop_timon-7147.jpg

The Alexander Trojans, now 5-0, kept their perfect season going Friday night with a 36-14 win over Bishop Timon on Homecoming night.

Dylan Busch was 3-5, 68 yards passing with two TDs. Chris McClinic ran for 202 yards on 17 carries and two TDs. He also had three receptions for 68 yards and two TDs. Terrez Smith had eight carries for 84 yards and a TD. Tyrone Woods had five tackles and an interception.

Also Friday night:

  • York/Pavilion beat Cuba-Rushford 44-14
  • Letchworth/Warsaw beat Le Roy 35-7
  • Caledonia Mumford/Byron-Bergen beat Avon 20-14

Photos by Rick Franclemont. Click here for more photos from the game.

2018_sep_28_alexander_varsity_v_bishop_timon-7389.jpg

2018_sep_28_alexander_varsity_v_bishop_timon-7457.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button