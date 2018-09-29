Alexander wins for Homecoming crowd

The Alexander Trojans, now 5-0, kept their perfect season going Friday night with a 36-14 win over Bishop Timon on Homecoming night.

Dylan Busch was 3-5, 68 yards passing with two TDs. Chris McClinic ran for 202 yards on 17 carries and two TDs. He also had three receptions for 68 yards and two TDs. Terrez Smith had eight carries for 84 yards and a TD. Tyrone Woods had five tackles and an interception.

Also Friday night:

York/Pavilion beat Cuba-Rushford 44-14

Letchworth/Warsaw beat Le Roy 35-7

Caledonia Mumford/Byron-Bergen beat Avon 20-14

Photos by Rick Franclemont. Click here for more photos from the game.