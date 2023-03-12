March 12, 2023 - 8:48pm
Alexander/Perry Air Rifle Team places fourth in state championships
The Alexander Air Rifle Team, which includes shooters from Perry High School, placed fourth, as representatives of Section V, this weekend at the NYS Invitational Shooting Competition in Lancaster.
Team members:
- Parker McGarvey
- Logan Church
- Liam Hyland
- Evan Gifford
- Garrison Butler
- Katelyn Green
- Devin Bubel
The coaches from Alexander are Tom Green and Brian Waite. The coaches from Perry are Dillon Hirsch and Nathan Paddock.
Photo and information submitted.
Recent comments