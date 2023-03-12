Local Matters

March 12, 2023 - 8:48pm

Alexander/Perry Air Rifle Team places fourth in state championships

posted by Howard B. Owens in Alexander, Sports, Air Rifle.

20230311_142312.jpg

The Alexander Air Rifle Team, which includes shooters from Perry High School, placed fourth, as representatives of Section V, this weekend at the NYS Invitational Shooting Competition in Lancaster.

Team members:

  • Parker McGarvey
  • Logan Church
  • Liam Hyland
  • Evan Gifford
  • Garrison Butler
  • Katelyn Green
  • Devin Bubel

The coaches from Alexander are Tom Green and Brian Waite. The coaches from Perry are Dillon Hirsch and Nathan Paddock.

Photo and information submitted.

