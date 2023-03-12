Alexander/Perry Air Rifle Team places fourth in state championships

The Alexander Air Rifle Team, which includes shooters from Perry High School, placed fourth, as representatives of Section V, this weekend at the NYS Invitational Shooting Competition in Lancaster.

Team members:

Parker McGarvey

Logan Church

Liam Hyland

Evan Gifford

Garrison Butler

Katelyn Green

Devin Bubel

The coaches from Alexander are Tom Green and Brian Waite. The coaches from Perry are Dillon Hirsch and Nathan Paddock.

Photo and information submitted.