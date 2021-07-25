Alianna Baris of Le Roy named 2021 Fair Queen

Video Sponsor

Alianna Baris, a 2021 graduate of Le Roy High School, is the 2021 Genesee County Fair Queen.

Tomorrow is Veteran's Day at the fair. Here's the schedule:

7 AM—4-H Livestock may arrive (Beef steers, dairy steers, sheep, goats, hogs)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON—4-H Market Auction Final Weigh In (steers, lambs, goats, hogs)

1 PM—4-H Livestock Skill-a-thon (Main Show Ring)

4 PM— 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

6 PM—4-H Livestock Judging Contest

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Alianna Baris and 2019 Fair Queen Taylor Schofield.

Jasmine Turner, who won Dutchess.

Gabriella Zocco, who won Princess.

Zoe Castro.

Alivia Kennedy, Little Miss winner.

Brook Pagels, winner Miss contest.