All vaccination appointments for clinic at GCC booked in less than 90 minutes

Press release:

The New York State-run temporary mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic was opened for appointments this morning at 7:59 a.m. By 9:20 there were no appointments available, however that has been fluctuating. We encourage those who are seeking vaccination to periodically check the site as some may cancel their appointments or the system catches up.

“We realize this may be disappointing and frustrating for our local county residents as it is to us. We will continue to advocate for increased vaccine allocations moving forward,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “Every dose of vaccine that comes to our counties are administered within the week of receipt. We will continue to call on the state to increase allocations to rural counties as our vaccination rates continue to lag in comparison to surrounding counties.”

As a reminder, these clinics are for those in priority groups 1A and 1B, and those 65 and older or under 65 but at least 18 with co-morbidities.

You can check for appointment availability at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-697-4829.