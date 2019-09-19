Alleged crack dealer arrested following investigation

David McClary

A Rochester resident has been arrested and accused of dealing crack cocaine in the City of Batavia.

David C. McClary, 29, of Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester, was arrested in Monroe County after a warrant was issued for his arrest based on evidence developed through an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

McClary allegedly sold crack cocaine to an agent of the task force on two separate occasions.

He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

The task force was assisted by Batavia PD, uniformed deputies, and the District Attorney's Office.