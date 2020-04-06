Amid less travel, gas prices lower again

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $1.93, down 7 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.74. The New York State average is $2.30 – down 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.76.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.38 (down 4 cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.33 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.32 (down 9 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.27 (down 6 cents since last week)

Rome - $2.29 (down 5 cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.24 (down 4 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.29 (down 4 cents since last week)

Today, most states have gas price averages under $2 per gallon. New York State prices have dropped; however, the state remains in the top eight highest-priced states across the country.

The image in this link demonstrates gas prices across the United States. Typically, New York prices are higher than the national average and prices are slower to drop compared to most other states.

Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released data that shows gas demand has decreased significantly. According to EIA’s historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993.

As more Americans practice social distancing, gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push pump prices even lower.