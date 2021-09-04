Anderson ignites Batavia to 41-0 victory in home opener

Aidan Anderson and Jesse Reinhart led the Blue Devil's offense in a shutout win over Bishop-Kearney in Batavia's season opener at home.

The final score, 41-0.

Anderson rushed for 130 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns. He also had an interception return for a touchdown.

Reinhart was 7-13 passing for 84 yards and two TDs. Cole Grazioplena caught a 15-yarder and Carter McFollins grabbed a seven-yard TD pass.

Kaden Marucci and Vincent Arroyo each had four tackles. Marucci and Anderson (who had two interceptions) each had a fumble recovery.

Also on Friday night:

LeRoy 21, Caledonia-Mumford 6. Drew Stroller carried the ball 16 times for 93 yards and a TD. Jack Tonzt scored a TD on six carries for 17 yards. Adam Risewick caught three passes for 33 yards. John Panepento was 5-9 passing for 45 yards. Tyler Strollo had seven tackles.

Alexander 7, Bolivar-Richburg 0. Head Coach Tim Sawyer described the game as a battle. "Old school football." Nick Kramer scored the only TD of the game on a 2 yard run up the middle near the beginning of the 2nd quarter. Eric Cline nailed the PAT. Kramer had a fumble recovery and 4 tackles and Sophomore CB Tyler Marino recovered a fumble late to seal the Trojan victory. DE Gavin Smith Crandall had 5 tackles for the Trojans. Jr. DE Cole Dean had 2 Sacks and two tackles while Clayton Bezon had 1 sack and 5 tackles. Brayden Woods led the Trojans in rushing with 30 yards on 11 carries

