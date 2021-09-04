Local Matters

September 4, 2021 - 9:05am

Anderson ignites Batavia to 41-0 victory in home opener

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.

Aidan Anderson and Jesse Reinhart led the Blue Devil's offense in a shutout win over Bishop-Kearney in Batavia's season opener at home.

The final score, 41-0.

Anderson rushed for 130 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.  He also had an interception return for a touchdown.  

Reinhart was 7-13 passing for 84 yards and two TDs.  Cole Grazioplena caught a 15-yarder and Carter McFollins grabbed a seven-yard TD pass.

Kaden Marucci and Vincent Arroyo each had four tackles.  Marucci and Anderson (who had two interceptions) each had a fumble recovery.

Also on Friday night: 

LeRoy 21, Caledonia-Mumford 6. Drew Stroller carried the ball 16 times for 93 yards and a TD. Jack Tonzt scored a TD on six carries for 17 yards. Adam Risewick caught three passes for 33 yards.  John Panepento was 5-9 passing for 45 yards.  Tyler Strollo had seven tackles.

Alexander 7, Bolivar-Richburg 0. Head Coach Tim Sawyer described the game as a battle. "Old school football."  Nick Kramer scored the only TD of the game on a 2 yard run up the middle near the beginning of the 2nd quarter.  Eric Cline nailed the PAT. Kramer had a fumble recovery and 4 tackles and Sophomore CB Tyler Marino recovered a fumble late to seal the Trojan victory.  DE Gavin Smith Crandall had 5 tackles for the Trojans.  Jr. DE Cole Dean had 2 Sacks and two tackles while Clayton Bezon had 1 sack and 5 tackles. Brayden Woods led the Trojans in rushing with 30 yards on 11 carries

Story: Notre Dame Fighting Irish blank host York/Pavilion, 15-0, behind junior quarterback Jimmy Fanara

To view and or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

