Angry Charlie's moving to restaurant location on Ellicott Street

With winter on the horizon, Chuck Martin has found a location for indoor dining in Batavia for his BBQ stand, Angry Charlie's.

In June, Martin and partner Ken Prufrock opened Angry Charlie's at a location on West Main Street. By a week from Tuesday, they hope to be ready to open at 341 Ellicott St., Batavia, at the corner of Ellicott and Swan, the former location of Pasquale's Italian Eatery.

The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be indoor dining for about 25 people and as long as the weather holds, a couple of picnic tables outside.

The change will also allow Angry Charlie's to free up its food trailer for catering and events.

There will also be a couple of menu changes: brisket every day, smoked haddock on Fridays, and (whether permitting) BBQ chicken on Saturdays. There will also be a children's menu.

