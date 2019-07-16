Arc of Genesee Orleans hosts annual golf, bocce and tennis tournaments in Stafford

Press release (along with submitted photos):

It was a first for golfers in Arc of Genesee Orleans Tournament Monday – a scramble format! After 42 years of stroke play, the planning committee switched things up this year, to rave reviews. “We wanted to appeal to golfers of every skill level,” Arc’s Sandy Konfederath said, “and also speed up play.”

The tournament is the longest-running charity event at the local private course and also features tennis and bocce divisions. “Something for everyone,” Konfederath said. This year the tournament attracted 98 golfers, 37 bocce players and 14 playing tennis.

In golf play, women’s team winners with a 63 were Heather Burbules, Maria Woodward, Francesca Fuller and Tina Lambert. The mixed team of Katie Berger, John Houseknecht, Katie Houseknecht, and Buddy Houseknecht recorded a tally of 62 and the team of Steve Harrison, Steve Pies Bruce Briggs and Mat Redmond captured the men’s title with a 61.

This year’s hole-in-one prize on 8 was a 2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4X4, courtesy of Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Unfortunately, no one shot an ace to drive away with the vehicle.

In other on the course contests, Scott Fauth and Francesca Fuller won the longest drive on 7 and 15. In the closest to the pin contests, Tina Lambert won a golf bag, courtesy of C.H. Wright on 8 (4’8”); John Houseknecht earned first prize on 12 (1’11”) with Paul Saskowski second (10’6”) and Karen Percassi third (11’). Kevin Wehner won a Schwinn bicycle, donated by Adam Miller Toy & Bike in the top prize on 14 (6’2”).

In bocce, the top team from ESL Credit Union was Tim Miller, Jenna Holota, Mary Blevins and Collin Hawes who also won the golden pallino contest.

On the tennis courts, first-place team honors went to James Bellamy and Diane Bonarigo; Gary May earned top score and second-place team went to Augusts Rolfe and Calvin Klemmer.

Gold sponsors were Turnbull Heating & Air-Conditioning, Crickler Vending, MTE Turf Equipment Solutions, Relph Benefit Advisors, Toshiba and Tompkins Bank of Castile/Insurance Agencies/Financial Advisors. Silver sponsors were: Western New York Concrete, The Daily News, Graham Corporation, The Bonadio Group, Alan & Cathy Barcomb, Hoffman, Hanafin & Associates, In Memory of Ralph Houseknecht Sr., Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Parkview Health Services, Genesee Valley Penny Saver and The Insurance Center. Also supporting the event were 7 golf sponsors, 3 tennis sponsors, 4 bocce sponsors, 3 cart sponsors, 2 entertainment sponsors and 8 Friend of Arc sponsors. Door prizes, silent auction and basket raffle items were donated by dozens of area businesses and community members. The winner of the $1,000.00 cash drawing was Bruce Briggs with ticket number 04201.

Funds raised benefit programs and services for people with disabilities served by Arc of Genesee Orleans. The tournament is named in memory of Danny Lullo, a local businessman who came up with the idea to hold a tournament to benefit Arc programs and services for people with disabilities in our community.

Ed Carney is the event chairman. Deb Fischer chairs bocce and Peggy Lamb chairs tennis.