Arc of Genesee Orleans receives donations for remodel of Walnut Street facility
At the Arc of Genesee Orleans site on Walnut Street, Batavia, today, the Down Syndrome Parent Support Group of Genesee County Inc. presented a check for $10,000 to help fund the estimated $100,000 cost of remodeling a portion of the ARC's former production facility.
The remodeled facility will become the "GO TO Hub," a place for community prevocational and day habilitation services.
The change in the use of the building become because of changes to service delivery for ARC-type programs throughout the state.
The vision of the Arc’s GO TO Hub is to offer career development and lifelong learning, in a welcoming and inspiring space. When completed, stations will include a teaching kitchen, art and ceramics area, technology center, exercise area, simulated office and meeting rooms with mobile partitions.
Previously, ARC received a $25,000 donation from the Golisano Foundation and $10,000 from Howard Ouriel.
Donations are still being accepted. To find out more, contact Shelley Falitco at (585) 343-4203.
Top photo: Kelly Anstey; Donna Saskowski; front row -- Corinne Phelps, Colleen Fisher, Missy Cook, Lisa Losdon; back row – Gracia Leavy, Sharon White, Wanda Gilbert, Vinnie Tjhumg, Tammi Burbules, Kim Travale, Dawn Fisher, president of Down Syndrome Parent Support Group of Genesee.