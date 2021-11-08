Area average gas prices remain unchanged from last week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, up two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.11. The New York State average is $3.56 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.22. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.46 (no change from last week)

Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca - $3.51 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rome - $3.56 (up two cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.50 (no change from last week)

Watertown - $3.56 (up one cent since last week)

Local pump prices are holding steady this week. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down, and gasoline demand continues to rise, but at a slower pace than in recent weeks. Meanwhile oil prices remain over $80 per barrel though they did dip below that mark last week for the first time in a month. The EIA recently reported that total domestic crude supply increased, which has helped to prevent large increase in pump prices.