Area man killed in accident on Main Road, Pembroke

A Pembroke-area resident, whose name has not yet been released by local law enforcement, was killed this afternoon in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Main Road near the countyline.

The accident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 352 Main Road.

First responders reported a large debris field. Mercy Flight helicopters were put on ground standby but soon canceled after medics arrived on scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken by Mercy EMS to UMMC for evaluation.

The driver of the SUV was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck the truck driverside-to-driverside. The SUV was heavily damaged in the accident.

Assistant Chief Ed Mileham, Indian Falls Fire, said it was one of the worst accident scenes he's responded to in the 37 years he's been a volunteer firefighter.