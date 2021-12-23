Local Matters

December 23, 2021 - 12:21pm

Area's unemployment rate drops as labor force shrinks locally

posted by Howard B. Owens in unemployment, news.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in November in the Batavia Micropolitan Area, down from 4.9 percent the previous year.

The micropolitan area, a demographic term, is roughly contiguous with the borders of Genesee County.

There are 27,900 people in the local labor force (people with jobs or looking for jobs), down from 28,900 from a year ago. There are 27,000 people with jobs, down by 500 from the previous year.

There are 900 people in the labor force who are currently unemployed, down from 1,400 a year ago, and down by 100 from last month.

The state's unemployment rate is 5.5 percent, down from 8.3 percent a year ago.

