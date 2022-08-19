Arrest made in Elm Street shooting

Jeremy Ives

Two attempted assault 1st charge has been lodged against a man accused of firing a shotgun and wounding two people on Aug. 12 at 2 Elm St., Batavia.

Jeremy Ives, no address or age provided, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, kidnapping 2nd, criminal use of a firearm 1st and 2nd, and menacing 2nd.

Detectives believe the weapon used was a shotgun and that Ives possessed it unlawfully.

They say Ives fired one shot.

One person was transported to an area hospital and released after treatment. Another person was treated at the scene and released.

Police say that after the shooting, Ives fled in a vehicle with other passengers and that one of the passengers attempted to exit the vehicle multiple towns and that Ives threatened the passenger.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Ives and a victim may have known each other.

Following arraignment in City Court, Ives was ordered jailed without bail.

The statement from Batavia PD reads: "The Batavia Police Detective Bureau would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information regarding the shooting. The Batavia Police Department would also like to thank the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, the City of Batavia Fire Department, and Mercy EMS for their assistance on scene as well as the Erie County Crime Analysis Center and Unified Court Security personnel."

The investigation is on-going and anyone else with information is asked to contact Batavia Police Detective Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6312.