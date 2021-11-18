As Chamber turns 50, membership is growing and active

As the Chamber of Commerce rolls into its golden anniversary year, the staff and leadership remain focused on the goals of promoting, supporting, and connecting its membership, said Eric Fix, chamber president, at the organization's annual meeting today at Terry Hills.

"We've always been here and we'll always be here to do what we do best as a chamber," Fix said.

It's been a busy year with the chamber promoting the local business community through social media, events, and publications.

It's also been a big year for ribbon cuttings, Fix said.

"The most famous item at the Chamber of Commerce is a 36-inch pair of scissors," he said. "The scissors came out in full force this summer. Genesee County is back in business."

The chamber added 54 new members in the past year.

He also announced that the annual home show returns on April 8, 9, and 10.

The 2021 Board of Directors:

Daniell Rotondo, chair

Mickey Hyde, chair-elect

John Whiting, vice-chair

Janice Jones, secretary

Joe Forsyth, treasurer

Jennifer Zambito, immediate past chair

and board members: Mary Blevins, Peg Weissend, Paul Gister, Eric Wies, Beth Kemp, Henry Wojtaszak, Justin Kipfer, Barbara O'Rouke, Jeremy Liles, and Chad Klotzbach.

The chamber will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with events throughout the coming year.