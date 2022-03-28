AT&T expands broadband coverage in Genesee County, including network for first-responders

AT&T announced today that it has expanded broadband capacity in Genesee County, with emphasis on improved service in Indian Falls and the Town of Pembroke.

In a statement, AT&T said this is the second new cell site constructed in Genesee County in the past year.

The expansion also helps improve FirstNet, a dedicated communications platform for first responders.

"FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority and is designed to help first responders in New York and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer," an AT&T spokesman said.

FirstNet relies on Band 14, a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.

"We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity," AT&T said.