Attempted u-turn suspected cause of accident on Lewiston Road

One person was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after a two-car accident on Lewiston Road in Batavia at about 5 p.m. today.

The preliminary investigation, according to Sgt. Andrew Hale, indicates a man driving a pickup southbound on Lewiston Road pulled to the side of the road and then attempted a u-turn. A car following the pickup truck hit the truck broadside.

The driver of the truck was transported by Mercy EMS for evaluation. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

A written accident report has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office.