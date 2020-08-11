Local Matters

August 11, 2020 - 9:48pm

Attempted u-turn suspected cause of accident on Lewiston Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

img_6838acc.jpg

One person was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after a two-car accident on Lewiston Road in Batavia at about 5 p.m. today.

The preliminary investigation, according to Sgt. Andrew Hale, indicates a man driving a pickup southbound on Lewiston Road pulled to the side of the road and then attempted a u-turn. A car following the pickup truck hit the truck broadside.

The driver of the truck was transported by Mercy EMS for evaluation.  The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

A written accident report has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office.

img_4323acc.jpg

img_1097acc.jpg

