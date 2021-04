ATV accident reported in Oakfield

A rollover ATV accident is reported in the area of 2835 Lockport Road, Oakfield.

Two people involved. One possible serious injury.

Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Dispatchers checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 10:21 p.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene. Mercy Flight out if Buffalo on a ground standby.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: Elba Fire Police requested for traffic control, to shut down Lockport Road.

UPDATE 10:31 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Mercy Flight in the air. In route to ECMC.

UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: Oakfield is back in service. Elba can reopen Lockport Road.