ATV accident with possible serious injuries reported in Alexander

An ATV accident with possible serious injuries is reported on a trail across from 9932 Seward Road, Alexander.

Alexander fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:48 a.m.: A landing zone is being set up for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 2:45 a.m.: The patient was transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight. Her name has not yet been released. An investigator at the scene described her injuries as potentially life-threatening. She is a woman in her 30s who lives in the area but apparently was not familiar with the trail she went down. Deputies have yet to determine if she went down the trail by mistake, thinking it was another trail, or exactly what happened. At this time, investigators believe her ATV hit a chain in the private laneway that was stretched across the trail. The driver was wearing a helmet. She was with another person who was also on an ATV at the time of the accident. The Sheriff's Office will issue a press release with further information sometime this morning.