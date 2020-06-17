Local Matters

June 17, 2020 - 10:32pm

ATV reportedly hits parked car in Oakfield

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Oakfield.

An ATV has reportedly hit a parked car in the area of 22 Drake St., Oakfield.

A possible serious injury is reported.

Mercy Flight will be landing at the Little League field.

Oakfield Fire is on scene.

UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: Mercy Flight canceled.  The patient will be transported by ground ambulance.

UPDATE 10:42 p.m.: Mercy Flight is requested to the scene again. The helicopter will be landing in the town park.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: Mercy Flight is headed to ECMC.

