ATV reportedly hits parked car in Oakfield

An ATV has reportedly hit a parked car in the area of 22 Drake St., Oakfield.

A possible serious injury is reported.

Mercy Flight will be landing at the Little League field.

Oakfield Fire is on scene.

UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: Mercy Flight canceled. The patient will be transported by ground ambulance.

UPDATE 10:42 p.m.: Mercy Flight is requested to the scene again. The helicopter will be landing in the town park.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: Mercy Flight is headed to ECMC.