February 10, 2020 - 2:33pm

Australian television documentary dives deep into corruption of Chris Collins

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27.

The news division of the Australian Broadcasting Corp. has released an in-depth documentary about Chris Collins and his insider trading of the Sydney-based company Innate Immunotherapeutics.

It contains new -- at least new us -- as well as previously reported but largely overlooked information about the Collins, the trade, the company, and, most importantly, Australian law, and how Collins and Innate allegedly broke it.

The documentary also suggests, though doesn't spell it out, that Innate was itself a fraudulent scheme (while making no suggestion that Collins was aware of the scheme; rather, in fact, he may have fallen prey to it).

Jerry Zremski, the Washington bureau chief for the Buffalo News, and Michael Caputo, a political and marketing consultant who is a longtime friend of the former congressman, make several appearances in the documentary.

