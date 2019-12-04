Author to discuss Linden Murders and other notorious crimes at HLOM

Video Sponsor

Rob Thompson discusses Western New York's most notorious crimes, the Linden murders at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Holland Land Office Museum.

Thompson, author of 16 books including "The Linden Murders...Solved," and "Twisted Tree-Final Word on the Linden Murders," will provide details of the crimes, the victims and the suspects. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session as well as a book signing.

Thompson will also discuss his newest book "Swinging in the Rain," which is about the crimes committed within Genesee County that resulted in the death penalty.

Admission is $3 for non-HLOM members and $2 for members.

Video: Thompson discussing "Swinging in the Rain."