December 4, 2019 - 12:14pm

Author to discuss Linden Murders and other notorious crimes at HLOM

posted by Howard B. Owens in rob thompson, video, news, linden murders, hlom.
Rob Thompson discusses Western New York's most notorious crimes, the Linden murders at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Holland Land Office Museum.

Thompson, author of 16 books including "The Linden Murders...Solved," and "Twisted Tree-Final Word on the Linden Murders," will provide details of the crimes, the victims and the suspects. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session as well as a book signing.

Thompson will also discuss his newest book "Swinging in the Rain," which is about the crimes committed within Genesee County that resulted in the death penalty.

Admission is $3 for non-HLOM members and $2 for members.

Video: Thompson discussing "Swinging in the Rain."

