Average gas price in Genesee County drops four cents

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.17, which is 4 cents higher than a week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.72.

The New York State average is $2.24 – a penny higher than last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.87.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.21 (down 4 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.19 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.16 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.21 (up one cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.27 (up 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.15 (up 2 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.27 (up 4 cents since last week)

This week, most regions saw a slight increase in gas prices by a few cents, so no dramatic increases to cause shock at the pump.

When compared to last year at this time, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is 55 cents cheaper, while the New York average price is 63 cents cheaper than a year ago, making road trips an affordable option for motorists.

The Fourth of July holiday is almost here and this year, AAA Western and Central New York summer travel forecast predicts that road trips will the most popular form of travel with families looking to drive to destinations. The low prices will entice motorists to take to the road as more regions and states open.