Average gas price in Genesee County unchanged
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, which is down two cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.74. The New York State average is $2.26 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.88.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.23 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.21 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.24 (up one cent since last week)
- Rome -- $2.30 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.20 (no change since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.28 (no change cent since last week)
Gas prices are mixed to start the week. The national average is down slightly as travel remains limited in some areas. While road trips are the main source of travel, travel levels are down significantly compared to last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), says gas demand is down in the U.S. Decreasing demand for gasoline has helped pump prices to decrease in the last week, and if demand continues to drop, we could see cheaper pump prices in the coming week.
From GasBuddy:
"We remain stuck in neutral when it comes to gasoline prices. While Pay with GasBuddy data showed a small rebound in gasoline demand, oil prices have again failed to break out, leading to yet another week of little change at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"It's a bit too early to tell if the small rise in gasoline demand last week will continue into this week, but it does seem the most likely situation. The V-shaped recovery in gasoline demand has been put on hold for nearly all of July as coronavirus cases surged, but once we recover from that and we see demand show several weeks of recovery, we'll likely see gas prices begin to tick higher. For now, however, that gives motorists more time to fill up without having to worry about big jumps in prices."