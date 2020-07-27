Average gas price in Genesee County unchanged

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, which is down two cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.74. The New York State average is $2.26 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.88.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.23 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.21 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.24 (up one cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.30 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.20 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

Gas prices are mixed to start the week. The national average is down slightly as travel remains limited in some areas. While road trips are the main source of travel, travel levels are down significantly compared to last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), says gas demand is down in the U.S. Decreasing demand for gasoline has helped pump prices to decrease in the last week, and if demand continues to drop, we could see cheaper pump prices in the coming week.

From GasBuddy: