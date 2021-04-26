Average gas price up 3 cents in Batavia area
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.89, up 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.78. The New York State average is $2.92 – up 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.19.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.88 (up 3 cents since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.86 (up 4 cents since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.87 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.88 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Rome -- $2.95 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.88 (up 1 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.95 (no change since last week)
Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020. A year ago, social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand.
Now, the demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices from spiking dramatically.
From GasBuddy:
"Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn't surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher.
"For now, however, it doesn't appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn't be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher."
