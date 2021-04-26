Average gas price up 3 cents in Batavia area

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.89, up 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.78. The New York State average is $2.92 – up 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.19.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.88 (up 3 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.86 (up 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.87 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.88 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.95 (up 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.88 (up 1 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.95 (no change since last week)

Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020. A year ago, social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand.

Now, the demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices from spiking dramatically.