Average gas prices hold steady

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.20, which is the same as a week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.89. The New York State average is $2.27 – a penny higher than last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.89.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.23 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.21 (up 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.18 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.23 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.30 (up 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.20 (up 4 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline supplies are down. As supplies tighten, pump prices could continue to rise, depending on demand.

With New Yorkers taking road trips within the state to avoid a quarantine, demand within the state is up and that is reflected in this week’s gas prices.

Analysts suspect that decreasing crude stocks could mean that crude production is beginning to meet demand and could reduce price volatility, as coronavirus outbreaks continue to grow worldwide.