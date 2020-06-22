Average gas prices largely unchanged

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.13, which is three cents higher than a week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.66. The New York State average is $2.23 – one cent higher than last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.85. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.25 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.19 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.13 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.20 (down one cent since last week)

Rome - $2.25 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.13 (up two cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

Gas prices remain much more affordable than last year making summer road trips more enticing to area families. This year, AAA Western and Central New York expects road trips to be the most popular form of travel with families looking to drive to destinations. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is 53 cents cheaper than last year at this time, while the New York average price is 62 cents cheaper than a year ago, making road trips an affordable option for motorists.