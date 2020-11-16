Average gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.13, up 2 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.60. The New York State average is $2.23 – up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the New York State average was $2.69.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.20 (up 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.23 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.31 (up 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.15 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.28 (no change since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by two cents in the past week, though it is still significantly cheaper than last year (-47 cents). In a report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased while total domestic stocks decreased leading to that national average increase.

However, EIA’s weekly demand estimate is lower than last year’s rate at this time. Low overall demand will likely contribute to pump prices remaining low this season.

Domestic crude prices are fluctuating amid rising coronavirus infections worldwide, which could reduce global crude demand as countries impose new restrictions meant to stop the spread of the virus.