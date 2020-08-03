Average local gas prices again remain unchanged

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, the same as last week. One year ago, the price was $2.72. The New York State average is $2.26 – also the same as last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.87. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.23 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.20 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.18 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.23 (down one cent since last week)

Rome - $2.29 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.19 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

This week commences with many local pump prices dropping slightly. The national average remained unchanged since last week as the low fuel consumption trend continues. Road trips are the preferred mode of travel, but travel levels are down significantly compared to last year. The decreasing demand for gasoline has helped pump prices to decrease nationally and locally and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirms that gas demand is down in the U.S.