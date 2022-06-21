Avon-based Quicklee’s opens its first gas station and convenience store in Batavia

Press release:

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, headquartered in Avon, NY, officially opens the doors of its first Batavia location to customers this week. The newest Quicklee’s is located at 204 Oak Street, at the site of the former Bob Evans. It is the 1st Quicklee’s in Genesee County, and brings the total number of family-owned and operated Quicklee’s stores to 27.

“When we first announced our plans to build, when we began hiring, and now as we open, the people of Batavia have been helpful, welcoming, and excited about this new store,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s Vice President and COO. “As a family-owned and operated business we believe community support is so important, and we wanted to create a space that encouraged travelers to stop, and see what Batavia is really all about.”

At the time of its opening, the new location is stocked with a variety of cold beverages, snacks, and food items. The new, state-of-the-art touch-screen fuel pumps provide travelers with weather updates and traffic alerts. And in the coming months EV charging stations will be installed and a Tim Horton’s will open onsite.

“This store is located right off of the Thruway at exit 48, making it an ideal location for travelers as well as a great place for locals to stop,” said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s General Manager. “We have gas, diesel, a great variety of snacks, and a friendly staff ready to help you on your way. It really is a great location, one we hope will encourage more visitors to check out the area.”

Family-owned and- operated, Quicklee’s has ties with national brands like Tim Horton’s, but its local roots are a key part of its identity. In addition to providing a variety of convenience store offerings, Quicklee’s proudly supports community organizations and works with small businesses to provide them with premium placement in its stores.