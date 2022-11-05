Avon gets in one good drive before Alexander takes over game for 43-13 win

Avon got off to a good start in their Class D Section V semifinal against Alexander on the Trojan's home field, marching 70 yards over nine minutes for a score to open the game.

But then the Trojans took over.

Alexander moved down the field on their first possession and scored on a 9-yard run by Kaden Lyons.

The defense held Avon on the next possession and then offense engineered another long drive capped by a 1-yard dive into the end zone by Ricky Townley.

Only 24 seconds later, the Trojan defense struck as Benny Merrill stripped an Avon receiver of the ball and returned the fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

Tyler Marino had a pick-six 35 seconds later for a 50-yard return.

In the third quarter, the Braves intercepted a Trenton Woods pass and returned it 42 yards for a score.

In the fourth quarter, Tyler Marino scored on a 5-yard run

Then Townley intercepted an Avon pass. That led to a scoring drive that ended with Townley again scoring from a yard out.

In the end, it was Alexander 43, Avon 13.

The Trojans had two 100-yard rushers against Avon. Townley finished with 110 yards on 13 carries and Lyons ended up with 101 yards on 12 carries. Woods was 3-6 passing for 58 yards. Mason Bump, Benny Merrill, and Kaden Lyons all had receptions.

On defense, Dylan Pohl had two sacks. Jaden Snyder and Connor Thompson each recorded a sack, as well. Mason Bump led the defense with eight tackles. Townley, Bump and Lyons and Cole Dean each had seven tackles.

The Trojans are 9-0 on the season.

Photos by Philip Casper. Top photo: RB Kaden Lyons - 24

DB Ricky Townley - 5, DB Benny Merrill - 6, and LB Kaden Lyons -24, taking down the Avon Braves runner

WR Benny Merrill - 12

RB Mason Bump - 3

QB Trent Woods - 2

WR Christian Kissell - 1

The 9-0 Alexander Trojans

RB Kaden Lyons - 24