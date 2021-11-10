Local Matters

November 10, 2021 - 6:49am

Back to the future with comments on The Batavian

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian.

We tried the Facebook comment plug-in and while it achieved the goal of increasing the number of comments on the site, it was also riddled with spam.

So we tried Disqus and many people find it confusing and difficult to use. I had complaints about an inability to login and with my personal account (instead of the moderator's account), I couldn't log in.

So now we're going back to our old, content management system's built-in comment tool.

Doing so does bring back a feature that was popular with frequent commenters when we used it before -- the "latest comments" box on the left side of the page.  

As I said when we switched to Disqus a few weeks ago: 

The rules remain the same:

  • You must post using a real name (no business names, no alias).
  • No personal attacks.  No name-calling.
  • No profanity.
  • No comments ridiculing, mocking, or insulting other people because of who they are.
  • No misinformation/false information.

We expect community conversations to be productive and respectful.  If you want to spout invective and "alternate facts," that's why Facebook exists (though we also police comments on The Batavian's Facebook page).

November 10, 2021 - 9:30am
Dave Olsen
Joined: Oct 12 2008 - 11:48am

No comments ridiculing, mocking, or insulting other people because of who they are.
No misinformation/false information.

oh sure, take all the fun out of it

November 10, 2021 - 9:47am
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Dave, just send your snarky comments straight to me if you need to get it off your chest. :)

November 10, 2021 - 10:19am
Dave Olsen
Joined: Oct 12 2008 - 11:48am

Need a LOL button

November 10, 2021 - 10:40am
Ray Richardson
Joined: Oct 25 2018 - 10:32am

Thanks Howard. I was wondering how long it would take for you to come to your senses.

November 10, 2021 - 10:44am
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Ray, it usually takes a long time.

November 10, 2021 - 11:06am
David Reilly
Joined: Sep 2 2018 - 4:51pm

Hallelujah!

