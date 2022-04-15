Basom man accused of attempted murder after knife attack reported

Jarrett Coniglio

A 29-year-old man in Basom has been charged with attempted murder.

Jarrett C. Coniglio, of Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with three other felonies and two misdemeanors.

He was arrested after deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road on the reservation for a reported assault.

He is accused of attacking a male victim with a knife causing serious physical injury.

Coniglio was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and ordered held without bail.

In addition to attempted murder 2nd, a Class B felony, Coniglio is charged with:

Assault 1st, a Class B felony;

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, a Class D felony;

Intimidating a witness 3rd, a Class E felony;

Criminal mischief 4th, an A misdemeanor; and,

Menacing 3rd, a B misdemeanor.

The incident was investigated by Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. James Diehl, Investigator Kevin Forsyth, Investigator Ryan DeLong, Investigator Howard Carlson, Investigator Chad Minuto, Investigator Joseph Loftus, Sgt. Mathew Clor, Deputy James Stack, Deputy Aryton Blankenburg, Deputy Ryan Mullen, and Deputy NicholasChamoun.