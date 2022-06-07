Basom man involved in scuffle with deputies pleads guilty to assault

Justice Coniglio

A Basom resident admitted in County Court on Monday that he stole a vehicle and assaulted a police officer in exchange for a potential prison term of no more than seven years.

Justice C. Coniglio, 31, of Basom, entered guilty pleas to grand larceny 3rd for stealing a 2013 Chrysler 2000 and assault 2nd in connection with an incident at his home on Bloomingdale Road, Basom.

His plea deal caps his sentence at 1 1/3 to three years on the grand larceny conviction and 3 1/2 to seven years on the assault conviction, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The plea satisfied pending charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Coniglio was arrested on April 25 on the grand larceny charge and on July 23 on the assault charge.

The assault charge seemed from an incident that also involved Jarrett C. Coniglio. Jarrett hit a neighbor, while on the neighbor's property, over the head with a beer bottle and then was involved in the fight with deputies that led to one of the deputies being bit by K-9 "Frankie." The deputy suffered a puncture wound.

Last week, Jarrett was sentenced to five years in prison.

Justice Coniglio will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 30. In the meantime, Judge Melissa Cianfrini ordered that he remain held in the Genesee County Jail on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond.