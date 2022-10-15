Batavia beats Class B rival HFL 35-20

After a 35-20 win at home against HFL on Friday night, the Batavia Blue Devils, at 7-0, are a lock on first place in the Class B division of Section V football for 2022.

Late in the first quarter, HFL pulled within a touchdown of Batavia but the Blue Devils tacked on one last score at the close of the game on a 43-yard pass from Ja'vin McFollinsto Cole Grazioplene.

The scoring started with McFollins dashing into the end zone on a 3-yard run. Batavia scored again on a McFollins pass of 64 yards to Vincent Arroyo and then Aiden Anderson scored on a two-yard run late in the second quarter for 21 unanswered posts at the half for the Blue Devils.

HFL scored twice in the third quarter then Batavia increased its lead on a short run by Aiden Anderson.

McFollins was 6-8 passing or 95 yards and two TDS. Anderson rushed for 124 yards and two TDs on 29 carries. Grazioplene caught three passes, including the TD, for 61 yards.

Avion Bethel had seven tackles to lead the Batavia defense.

HFL is now 5-2 on the season.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene