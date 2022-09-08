Local Matters

September 8, 2022 - 12:58pm

Batavia boys soccer gets second win

The Batavia boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-0 win on Wednesday over East/LAFYM/SWN/NE N Douglass.

Owen Halpin led the way with a hat trick with Alex Bartz and Dima Havens also scoring.

Both of Batavia's wins have been shutouts led by goalkeeper Jack Pickard and the defensive line of Ryan Dillon, Hunter Mileham, Rashawd Christie, and Trevor Tryon. 

Photo and info submitted by Graham Halpin, Batavia Boys Soccer Varsity Coach

