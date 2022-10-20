Local Matters

October 20, 2022 - 9:56pm

Batavia boys soccer team wins first-round sectional game

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, Batavia HS, batavia, soccer.

The Batavia Blue Devils boys soccer team won its first-round sectional game in Class B on Tuesday, beating Geneva 2-0.

Batavia came into the game as the #9 seed and Geneva was the #8 seed.

Goals were scored by Alex Bartz, assisted by Owen Halpin, and by Quintin Cummings, unassisted.

Next up: #1 seeded Hornell at Hornell on Saturday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

