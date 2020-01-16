Batavia Downs announces 2020 summer concert lineup

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for their fourth annual Rockin’ the Downs concert series, which takes place outside on the racetrack, with eight Friday dates, starting in June and running into August.

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 19th is Vince Neil, the Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe. An accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist, his unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including “Wild Side”, “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart

My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” and many others.

Next up, on Friday, June 26th, is former Journey frontman, Steve Augeri. Steve returns after playing one of the most enjoyable concerts from last year’s series. The lead vocalist for the rock group from 1998-2006, Steve headlined an eight-year tenure that included three albums and will perform hits such as Don’t Stop Believin’, Separate Ways, Wheel in the Sky, Faithfully, and Anyway you Want it.

After a 1 week hiatus for the Fourth of July Holiday, the concert series returns on Friday, July 10th with Southern Rock legends Molly Hatchet. Originating in Jacksonville in 1978, the band has gone on to release 14 studio albums. They’ll be performing hits such as Flirtin’ with Disaster, Dreams I’ll Never See and Whiskey Man among others.

Rocking the stage on Friday, July 17th is Heavy Metal Rockers Skid Row. After forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band has performed all over the world with hard guitars and a unique songwriting style. They’ll be performing their hits; In a Darkened Room, We Are the Damned, Youth Gone Wild and 18 and Life and many more.

Jonny Lang performs on Friday, July 24th. Hailing from Fargo, North Dakota, the blues, gospel, and rock singer has had five albums chart in the Billboard 200. The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform hits such as Still Rainin’, Bring Me Back Home, Breakin’ Me and Lie to Me.

Friday, July 31st will see Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, perform at the Downs. As a renowned former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, Don has helped write and perform many iconic classics. His 2008 memoir was a New York Times bestseller. Don will perform solo and Eagles’ hits during his set including Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride), Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, the Long Run, and Tequila Sunrise.

America’s top Pink Floyd Show, The Machine hits the stage on Friday, August 7th. Over 30 years they have extended the legacy of Pink Floyd while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many with their stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting, and video performances. Two other tribute rock acts celebrating the Music of The Who and Queen will also grace the stage that evening for what will be a memorable musical journey back in time.

Closing out the series on Friday, August 14th is American Alternative Rock Band, Puddle of Mudd. The post-grunge band from Kansas City, Missouri has sold over 7 million albums. One of the most well-attended concerts of 2018’s summer concert series, Puddle of Mudd concert-goers will be sure to hear hits such as She Hates Me, Blurry and Control.

Tickets for all eight concerts will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17th. Individual pre-sale tickets to each concert will remain at $10 for General Admission while VIP tickets will again be $25. Concert goers will be able to purchase tickets in the Premium Section directly in front of the stage. Premium tickets are $50 and will be very limited for each concert. General Admission tickets are $15 if purchased on the day of the concert. Tickets can also be purchased at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the “Lucky Treasures” Gift Shop located in the lobby. At noon on Thursday, January 16th, Special VIP packages for the Don Felder Concert only will be available on BataviaConcerts.com

Concert goers will once again have the option of purchasing a “Season Pass”, which includes admission to all eight concerts at a discounted rate. The season pass for 2020 is $60.00 for General Admission and $150.00 for VIP.

New this year will be a chair rental option for lawn seats. While patrons are allowed to bring their own chairs, there will be 500 chairs available for rental for $5 each. A portion of proceeds for chair rental will benefit Western New York Make a Wish. Staff from Make a Wish will also be selling drink koozies.

“It’s incredible to think we are in our 4th year of the concert series,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/President of Batavia Downs Gaming. “We’re excited to continue to bring musical icons to Batavia Downs and provide great entertainment at an affordable price. We’re looking forward to partnering again with Western New York Make A Wish to help raise funds to help them transform lives. We hope to see the community come together again this summer.”

Hotel room/ticket packages will be available for each concert. The purchase of a hotel room on the night of a concert using the code includes two VIP tickets to the show while supplies last. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at Player’s Club in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 800+ gaming machines. Concerts are held Rain or Shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.