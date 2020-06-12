Batavia Downs announces limited opening of Fortunes

Press release:

Officials at Batavia Downs today announced that with the expectation that Phase 3 reopening is implemented in the Finger Lakes Region on Friday, June 12th - the Fortunes restaurant will be open for dine in or take out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on that date.

The gaming facility remains closed at this time.

There will be a limited menu to choose from. That menu is available on the Batavia Downs website as well as their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

New safety regulations will be put into place for those visiting the facility. All patrons must park in the south parking lot (Valet Lot) and come through the valet entrance. The valet is not operating at this time. To ensure the safety of our guests and employees - upon entry into the facility guests are required to wear a mask up until the time that they are seated at their table. Please note that the restaurant will operate at a limited capacity. All persons within a dining party must also adhere to safe social distancing while waiting in the lobby.

If coming for take out, you must wear a mask for the entirety of your visit as you check-in at the hostess station for your food.

Fortunes will also be open on Friday, June 19th.

“We look forward to opening up our restaurants on these next 2 Fridays,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO. “We’re working hard on a plan for reopening the entire facility and will do so once we get the go-ahead from New York State.”

To make an order for take out or to make reservations, please call 585-FORTUNE (585-367-8863) after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12th.