Batavia Downs contributes more than $19K to Breast Cancer Coalition

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek presented representatives from the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester (BCCR) with a check for $19,653 to help support their efforts as they support those to have been touched by breast or gynecologic cancer.

On September 10th, a dinner fundraiser to benefit the BCCR was held inside the Clubhouse in conjunction with a night of racing. The money was raised by several means including the sponsorship of races by individuals and businesses located in Western NY. Some monies came from the local harness racing community as some owners, trainers, and drivers donated all or a portion of their earnings from the busy September 10th race card. Through the dinner, donations, several raffles, and auctions for items, the event raised $19,653.

“We are honored to host an event that raises awareness and funds for the BCCR,” Wojtaszek said. “Their hard work not only funds research but does so much more. The BCCR holds educational and supports events so that members of the community can come together to learn and receive support. The BCCR advocates for legislation at the local, state, and national levels to help further along with funding in the search for a cure. This year the event held onsite was a success due to the hard work of their staff and ours.”

“On behalf of the BCCR, I am astounded by this tremendous support, especially this year as we continue to cope with the fallout of COVID-19,” said Holly Anderson, Executive Director and CEO of the BCCR. “Though it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we feel the support from the Batavia Downs community all year long. They entrust their friends and family members to us, assist us in making important connections within their community, and stay in touch with us on an ongoing basis. Breast cancer takes much more than “awareness”. It needs ACTION. Our friends at Batavia Downs walk the talk.”