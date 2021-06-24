Batavia Downs donates $2,300 in lost and unclaimed funds to Sheriff's K9 program

Press release:

On March 24th, a ceremony was held in the lobby at Batavia Downs Gaming as Batavia Downs showcased their $2,300 sponsorship of the Genesee County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit. The money was left at Batavia Downs and was turned into the Sheriff’s office.

When the money went unclaimed, Batavia Downs decided to sponsor the Department’s K-9 Unit. The money will be used to help provide equipment for the unit, headed up by Officer Andrew Mullen and K-9 Frankie.

“We’re happy to help contribute to Genesee County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “It’s important for our Sheriff to have the resources they need to keep our community safe.”

“We appreciate the support from Batavia Downs," said Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr. “These funds will be put towards K-9 related expenses like food, training and equipment.”