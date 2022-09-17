Batavia Downs hosts fundraiser for Breast Cancer Coalition

The Grandstands at Batavia Downs was a sellout Friday night in support of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester with officials expecting the event to raise a record $20,000.

Melisande Bianchi, a board member with the coalition, said the coalition funds research, offers seminars, and offers services to breast cancer patients such as book clubs, yoga, and meditation.

"We just serve our community," Bianchi said.

Photos by Howard Owens.