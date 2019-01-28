Batavia Downs issues statement on proposed sports betting regulations that leave OTBs out

Press release:

Today Henry F. Wojtaszek, president/CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming and Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB), made the following statement regarding today’s proposed sports betting regulations by the New York State Gaming Commission.

“While we’re gratified the State Gaming Commission took the first step in authorizing sports betting in New York State, we think it’s important our million-plus customers and all Western New York sports fans and communities benefit from sports betting opportunities in their own back yard. Sports betting should be allowed at Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB) and at OTB’s around the state.

"As currently proposed, a Bills fan would have to go to a Native American casino or drive 90 minutes to place a bet on the Bills. That’s not exactly convenient, and it won’t provide critical tax revenue to local governments.

“As the only municipally owned and operated a gaming facility in New York State, WROTB is not just a strong economic driver for Western New York, but we provide critical funding for community development, which creates jobs, protects families and helps to offset tax increases for residents.

“The more revenue we generate, the more we give back to communities. Since our inception, we have generated more than $226 million to 17 municipalities – legalizing sports betting in our region would only increase these important contributions.

"We look forward to working with officials on both sides of the aisle and the New York State Gaming Commission to ensure Western New Yorkers don’t miss out on this opportunity to create hundreds of jobs, enhance our tourism industry, and allow millions of dollars in investment to flow through our neighborhoods.”