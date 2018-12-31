Batavia Downs moves up start of fireworks to 9 p.m. because of anticipated wind

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is announcing that due to the severe wind weather warning currently forecast for this evening, they will be moving up the time for their New Year’s Eve fireworks show to 9 p.m. from the previously scheduled midnight start.

“In order to ensure the safety of our valued guests and at the advice of our fireworks vendor we have decided to move up the showtime,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/president at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Those wishing to see the fireworks may do so by exiting the building by the Homestretch Grill, or by viewing them inside via the enclosed Grandstands on the second floor.