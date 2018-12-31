Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 31, 2018 - 12:58pm

Batavia Downs moves up start of fireworks to 9 p.m. because of anticipated wind

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, news, batavia.

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is announcing that due to the severe wind weather warning currently forecast for this evening, they will be moving up the time for their New Year’s Eve fireworks show to 9 p.m. from the previously scheduled midnight start.

“In order to ensure the safety of our valued guests and at the advice of our fireworks vendor we have decided to move up the showtime,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/president at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Those wishing to see the fireworks may do so by exiting the building by the Homestretch Grill, or by viewing them inside via the enclosed Grandstands on the second floor.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button