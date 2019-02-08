Batavia Downs opens the Gatsby bar as a quieter place for a drink and conversation

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced the official opening of its new Gatsby bar with a ribbon cutting on Friday at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The Gatsby bar is located just outside Fortune’s restaurant and will feature high-end bourbons, gins, and other spirits along with other handcrafted cocktails.

“We’re excited for guests to check out the Gatsby Bar for quick drink or appetizer before dinner in Fortune’s, “said Vice President of Operations Scott Kiedrowski. “Alternatively it’s a nice place to get a quiet drink if 34 Rush is busy with sports or live entertainment.”

The bar will also feature New York State Lottery Games like Quickdraw and will have a self-service terminal to place horse wagers.

“This is the first phase to open of our new expansion, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO. “This and those that follow will better serve our valued guests.”

Expansions for more seating at Thurman’s 34 Rush and Fortunes are due to open in the following months. A new look inside the “Park Place”, formerly known as the Paddock Room, is near completion.

“This is another banner day in the history of our facility, “said COO Michael Nolan. “We pride ourselves on customer service and giving our guests what they want. Our expansions continue to make the facility a premier entertainment destination.”